Indian Coast Guard Day 2023 Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Every year, India celebrates the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day on 1 February. The ICG Day is observed to honor and pay tribute to the Indian Coast Guard Force who play a critical role in protecting the Indian Coasts and enforcing regulations in the maritime zones of India.

This year, India will observe its 47th Raising Day on 1 Feb 2023. Indian Coast Guard is the 4th largest Coast Guard in the world with approximately 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory.