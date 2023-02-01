Indian Coast Guard Day 2023 Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Indian Coast Guard Day 2023: Know the date, history, and significance of celebrating the day.
(Photo: indiancoastguard.gov.in)
Every year, India celebrates the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day on 1 February. The ICG Day is observed to honor and pay tribute to the Indian Coast Guard Force who play a critical role in protecting the Indian Coasts and enforcing regulations in the maritime zones of India.
This year, India will observe its 47th Raising Day on 1 Feb 2023. Indian Coast Guard is the 4th largest Coast Guard in the world with approximately 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory.
The Indian Coast Guard has saved more than 11082 lives at sea so far which means they are responsible for saving one precious life at sea every second day.
The Indian Coast Guard force holds rescue and search operations in the sea to save precious lives, besides protecting the borders of our country against the enemies.
Lets us read about the history and significance of celebrating the Indian Coast Guard Day.
The Indian Coast Guard was enacted first time by the Indian Parliament on 18 August 1978. The first Coast Guard was officially launched by Prime Minister Morarji Desai on 19 August 19 1978.
The significance of Indian Coast Guard Day is to aware people about the marvellous contributions of Indian Coast Guard Force in the protection of country against the illegal activities that may harm the national economy.
The official theme of Indian Coast Guard Day 2023 has not been announced yet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)