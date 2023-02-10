Happy Teddy Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes Images, Shayari, Greetings & WhatsApp Status
Happy Teddy Day 2023: Check out the quotes, wishes, and images for your partner below.
Teddy Day is the fourth day of the Valentine's week and is celebrated annually on 10 February. On this day, people gift teddy bears to their partners to make them feel special and loved.
Teddy Bear got its name after Theodore Roosevelt, one of the former presidents of United States of America, who was known as 'Teddy' among people.
Here's a list of some wishes, quotes, images, greetings, and pictures for Teddy Day 2023. You can send them to your partners and loved ones or upload them as a Facebook or WhatsApp Status.
Happy Teddy Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
On this teddy day, I am sending you this cute bear to hug you so that you do not miss me when I am not around. Happy Teddy Day My Precious.
Gifting Teddy Bear is a cute way of expressing love and emotions. Here I am sending you this cute teddy bear to let you know that you are my beloved. Happy Teddy Day 2023.
Do you know why teddy bears do not have hearts? It is because they are already stuffed. Happy Teddy Day my Darling.
Although we are far away from each other, this does not mean that I have forgotten this day. Sending you this huge Teddy Bear to take care of you until I return. Happy Teddy Day 2023 My Love.
You may not be able to hug at this moment but I have sent you a soft partner to share your love with. Happy Teddy Day 2023.
Happy Teddy Day 2023 Images & HD Pictures for WhatsApp & Facebook Status
