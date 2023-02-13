Happy Kiss Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes, and Images for Facebook & WhatsApp Status
Kiss Day is observed every year on 13th of February during a Valentine's week. Quotes, wishes, and images are here.
Kiss Day is celebrated every year 13th of February. It is a day dedicated to all the people in love who want to seal their relationship with a sweet kiss. Every year, Kiss Day falls on a day before Valentine's Day which is observed on 14 February.
Kiss is not just a romantic gesture but a cute and unique way to know your partners that you are lucky to have them. Kiss Day is observed as a seventh day of Valentine's week and is a act of love.
We have curated a list of quotes, wishes, images, and greetings for you to share with your partners on Kiss Day 2023.
Happy Kiss Day Quotes, Wishes, Shayari, and Greetings
"Kiss me, and you will see how important I am."Sylvia Plath
"One day you will kiss a man you can't breathe without, and find that breath is of little consequence."Karen Marie Moning
"Make me immortal with a kiss."Christopher Marlowe
"A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear."Edmond Rostand
"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous."Ingrid Bergman
"It is the passion that is in a kiss that gives to it its sweetness; it is the affection in a kiss that sanctifies it."Christian Nestell Bovee
I am sending you lots of kisses on this Kiss Day to make you feel special. Happy Kiss Day 2023.
I know I am not close to you on this day but my dear my love is always with you no matter where I am. Happy Kiss Day My Love.
Every kiss is a reminder from me to you to know that you are special and close to my heart. Happy Kiss Day 2023.
A kiss is an awesome moment filled with happiness, passion, and lots of love. Happy Kiss Day.
I wanna kiss you on your forehead to let you know that I am the luckiest person in this world to have you. Happy Kiss Day 2023.
Sending you lots of kisses and hugs with immense love. Enjoy the day my love and meet me soon. Happy Kiss Day.
Happy Kiss Day 2023 Images & Wallpapers for Facebook Status and WhatsApp DP
