Happy Chocolate Day 2023 Quotes Wishes, Images, Status for WhatsApp & Facebook

This year Chocolate Day falls on Thursday, 9 February 2023.
Every year, the festival of love is celebrated in the month of February from 7 to 14 February, and the entire week is called Valentine's week. Each day in a valentine week has a specific name and importance. The days include Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day.
Chocolate Day is the third day of valentine's week and is observed on 9 February annually. The day is all about sending sweets especially chocolates to your loved ones and sending wishes & greetings to make them feel special.
We have curated a list of Chocolate Day 2023 quotes, wishes, greetings, and images for you that you can use as WhatsApp or Facebook status.
Happy Chocolate Day Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings for Your Loved Ones
Chocolate is not just a dessert, it is a sweet emotion that describes your feelings for the people you love. Happy Chocolate Day 2023.
On this chocolate day, sending you warm wishes and greetings from the core of my heart. Happy Chocolate Day My Love.
You are as sweet as a chocolate, you are as special as a box of chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day 2023.
On this chocolate day I want to tell you how special and precious you are for me. Happy Chocolate Day 2023.
Life is all about spreading love and happiness. Happy Chocolate Day My World.
Chocolate is sweeter than words and expressions. Accept this box of chocolate as a token of love from me. Happy Chocolate Day Sweetheart.
"Everything is good if it's made of chocolate."Jo Brand
"As long as there is chocolate, there will be happiness."Wayne Gerard Trotman
"To the questions of life, chocolate gives an answer articulated in many cubes and flakes."Fabrizio Caramagna
"Chocolate! This is a word that evokes indescribable ecstasies. Is there a man, a woman or a child who has not desired it, who has not devoured it, and who the next moment has not dreamed of devouring it again?"Elaine Gonzales
"Chocolate without sugar, sometimes can be bitter, but it will always be sweeter than a hurting truth."Carlos Barra
Happy Chocolate Day Images 2023 for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
