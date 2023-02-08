Happy Chocolate Day 2023 Quotes Wishes, Images, Status for WhatsApp & Facebook

Every year, the festival of love is celebrated in the month of February from 7 to 14 February, and the entire week is called Valentine's week. Each day in a valentine week has a specific name and importance. The days include Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day.

Chocolate Day is the third day of valentine's week and is observed on 9 February annually. The day is all about sending sweets especially chocolates to your loved ones and sending wishes & greetings to make them feel special.

We have curated a list of Chocolate Day 2023 quotes, wishes, greetings, and images for you that you can use as WhatsApp or Facebook status.