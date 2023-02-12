ADVERTISEMENT

Hug Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes & Images for WhatsApp Status This Valentine Week

Valentine's Week Hug Day 2023: Check out the quotes, wishes, messages, and images below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Hug Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes & Images for WhatsApp Status This Valentine Week
Every year, Hug Day is celebrated on 12 February. It is the second last day of Valentine's week followed by Kiss Day and Valentine's Day.

Hugs are an expression of love and care. People hug their partners on this day to showcase their fondness towards them. With the help of hugs, people often share their positive energy with their partners.

This year, Hug Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 12 February 2023. A hug is an excellent form of communication when people fall short of words.

We have curated a list of quotes, wishes, images of Hug Day 2023 for you to share with your partners. You can also upload them as your Facebook Status or WhatsApp DP.

Hug Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Messages for Partners

  • On this hug day, I want you to feel special now and forever. Happy Hug Day 2023.

  • Hug is not just an expression, it shows the depth of your love. Happy Hug Day.

  • Hugs are precious gifts so here is the one for you on this hug day. Happy Hug Day My Love.

  • I love hugging people. I still hug everybody in my meet-and-greet lines. [Taylor Swift].

  • Hugs make relationships beautiful and long-lasting. Happy Hug Day 2023.

  • People should often hug their partners instead of just on one particular day. Happy Hug Day.

  • On the occasion of Hug Day, I am sending you lots and lots of hugs and kisses. Happy Hug Day My Love.

  • On this Hug Day, I want to let you know that you are way too special for me. Happy Hug Day My Darling.

  • I might be faraway from you but my love is not. Sending you virtual hugs till I come back. Happy Hug Day 2023.

Hug Day 2023 Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp DP and Facebook Status

Hug Day 2023 Quotes, Images, and Pictures.

(Photo: iStock)

Happy Hug Day 2023 Images for Facebook & WhatsApp Status.

(Photo: iStock)

Happy Hug Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, and Messages.

(Photo: iStock/Guillermo Perales)

Hug Day 2023: HD Images and Wallpapers.

(Photo: iStock)

