National Voter’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance, and Significance

National Voter's Day encourages the enrolment of new voters.
(Photo: iStock)
National Voter's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 25 January, in India. The day is observed on 25 January every year and it is very important to celebrate National Voter's Day. It marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on 25 January 1950. This day is observed by the citizens of India to remind them of their right to vote. It helps to encourage the concept of voting and increases the enrolment of voters.
National Voter's Day is an extremely important event that everyone should celebrate as voting acts as the central pillar of our democracy. On this day, voters are informed about the importance of participating in the electoral process. It is important to note that first-time voters receive their Elector Photo identity card during the National Voter's Day celebrations every year.
Everyone in India should gear up to celebrate this important day grandly. The ones who do not know the importance of voting must read about their rights and duties as a citizen of India.
National Voter's Day was first celebrated on 25 January 2011. The main aim behind celebrating the day was to encourage more young voters to take part in the electoral process.
The Election Commission launched an effort to spot the eligible voters who turned 18 on 1 January. Then, they were encouraged to get enrolled as a voter and the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) was handed over to them on 25 January.
India is a democratic country where the citizens have the right to vote. People can select a leader based on their likes and assessment. It is crucial to celebrate National Voter's Day so that more people can know the importance of choosing the right leader.
Keeping this theme in mind, we should all look forward to celebrating the day grandly and informing the youth about the advantages of voting.
