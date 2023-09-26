UPSC ESE 2024 Registration Ends Today, 26 September: How to Apply; Exam Details

UPSC ESE 2024 registration is scheduled to end on 26 September 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is gearing up to close the registration process for the Engineering Services Examination 2024 today, Tuesday, 26 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who have still not applied for the UPSC ESE 2024 must complete the process on the official website - upsc.gov.in. The registration window is active now but it will be closed after 26 September. You must fill out the form by the deadline if you want to get selected.
The UPSC ESE 2024 registration is taking place on the official website - upsc.gov.in only. You must fill out the registration form carefully and go through the latest details about the Engineering Services Examination. The application process formally began on 9 September, for all interested candidates. Today, 26 September, is the last day to fill out the form and submit it.
The registration process for the UPSC ESE is being held online so that more candidates can apply. You must keep a close eye on the official website after registering yourself to know the latest updates from the commission.
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the UPSC ESE 2024 application correction window will begin on 27 September. The window will remain active till 3 October, and you can make the necessary edits to your form.
The complete schedule is released on the website and you can go through the important dates mentioned on it. Candidates should stay updated with the latest announcements.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the UPSC ESE 2024 registration online:
Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, find and select the option "One-Time Registration for UPSC Exams".
A new page will display on your screen when you tap on the link.
Click on "New Registration" and provide your personal details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, etc.
After finishing the registration, open the UPSC ESE registration form.
Fill out the details, upload the documents, and click on save.
Pay the required application fee.
Download the form.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)