UPSC ESE 2024 Registration Ends Today, 26 September: How to Apply; Exam Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is gearing up to close the registration process for the Engineering Services Examination 2024 today, Tuesday, 26 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who have still not applied for the UPSC ESE 2024 must complete the process on the official website - upsc.gov.in. The registration window is active now but it will be closed after 26 September. You must fill out the form by the deadline if you want to get selected.

