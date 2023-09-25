OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2023 Registration Starts; Latest Details

The OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2023 registration dates are mentioned here.
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC has officially invited applications for the Laboratory Technician posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2023 on the official website – osssc.gov.in. One must complete the registration process on time if one wants to get selected for the posts. All the important details such as eligibility criteria, application fees, and vacancies are mentioned on the website for those who want to know. You must check them.
The OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online. You can find the registration form on the website – osssc.gov.in and you should fill it out carefully. Interested and eligible candidates should note that the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment application process has already started online. You must check the details and stay informed about the recruitment process.
The registration process is taking place online so that candidates can find the form easily. It is important to complete the process by the deadline if you want to get selected for the vacant posts.
The OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill up 921 posts. It is important to note that the registration process began on 21 September and it is scheduled to end on 15 October.
The selection process includes a written test. The written exam is scheduled to be held in all the districts for registered candidates.
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website – osssc.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2023 Registration" on the home page.
Register yourself and fill out the recruitment form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the documents.
Click on submit after verifying all the details.
Download the recruitment registration form for your reference.
