UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Steps To Apply and More

The UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 registration process will be concluded by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) tomorrow on 26 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC ESE Prelims Examination 2023 must visit the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates must note down that the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam will be conducted by the concerned officials on 18 February 2024 across different examination centres in the country. The admit card is expected to be issued at least three weeks prior to the exam date.
Once the registration is completed, candidates will be given an opportunity to modify or update the details on their application forms. The correction window will open on 27 September and close on 3 October 2023.
Candidates applying for the UPSC ESE Prelims Exams 2024 must have completed an engineering degree from a well recognised institution. Also, during the registration process, they have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories, and female candidates are exempted from the application fee.
Steps To Register and Apply for the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024
Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024.
Go to the 'New Registration' tab and complete the registration process.
Now go to the login page and enter the required login details.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Enter all the required details.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
