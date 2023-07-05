UPSC CDS 2 2023 Merit List Declared on upsc.gov.in; Know Steps to Download Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the UPSC CDS 2 2023 merit list on the website for concerned candidates. Candidates who were waiting to check the list of selected candidates must download the UPSC CDS 2 2023 merit list from the website - upsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the candidates who appeared for the UPSC SSB (Staff Selection Board) interviews can finally go through the final merit list on the website to see if they have been selected.

The UPSC CDS 2 2023 merit list is prepared based on the CDS 2 exam 2022 and the interviews. All concerned candidates who appeared for the exam and the interview must go through the merit list on the website - upsc.gov.in carefully to see if their names are present. One should check the details properly.