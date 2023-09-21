SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Registration Closes Today; Register on sbi.co.in

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration will close on Thursday, 21 September.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Bank of India (SBI) is gearing up to close the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration window today, Thursday, 21 September, for all interested candidates. You must fill out the recruitment form soon on the official website - sbi.co.in. Once the SBI Apprentice 2023 application process is over, no candidate will be allowed to register for the exam. You must go through the latest details and important dates on the official website to stay updated.
The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online. All the interested and eligible candidates have time today, Thursday, 21 September, to complete the SBI Apprentice 2023 application process on the website - sbi.co.in. Candidates are requested to fill out the form carefully and cross-check all the details before submitting it. You must provide the correct information on the form.
Once you have registered yourself, remember your Application ID and other details for the future. You have to provide your registered details to access any documents in future. All the updates are available online for you to go through them.
According to the latest official details announced by the recruitment body, the SBI Apprentice 2023 Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6,160 vacancies at SBI. You can also apply for the vacancies if you are eligible for the post.
The recruitment test will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes for all candidates.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit sbi.co.in for the registration link.
Click on the option that states "SBI Apprentice 2023 Recruitment Registration" on the homepage.
Create your registration details by providing your personal information.
Fill out the apprentice recruitment form and upload the documents.
Submit the form and download it for your reference.
