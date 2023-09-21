SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Registration Closes Today; Register on sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) is gearing up to close the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration window today, Thursday, 21 September, for all interested candidates. You must fill out the recruitment form soon on the official website - sbi.co.in. Once the SBI Apprentice 2023 application process is over, no candidate will be allowed to register for the exam. You must go through the latest details and important dates on the official website to stay updated.

The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online. All the interested and eligible candidates have time today, Thursday, 21 September, to complete the SBI Apprentice 2023 application process on the website - sbi.co.in. Candidates are requested to fill out the form carefully and cross-check all the details before submitting it. You must provide the correct information on the form.