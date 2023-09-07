The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) for 167 posts on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSC ESE 2024 is 26 September 2023.

According to the UPSC ESE 2024 notification, the correction window for editing the application form will be available from 27 September to 3 October 2023.

Let us check out all the important details about the UPSC ESE 2024 including eligibility, application fee, exam date, steps to apply, and more.