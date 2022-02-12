Most Expensive Players of IPL Auction 2022

Shreyas Iyer is the most expensive player so far, going to KKR for Rs 12.125 crore.
Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive player so far, going to KKR for Rs 12.25 crore.

(Photo: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive player so far, going to KKR for Rs 12.25 crore.</p></div>

As the IPL auction unfolds over the next two days, 600 players will be looking to bag one of the 217 spots up for grabs in the IPL 2022 Auction.

While some players will bag their first IPL contracts, some veterans will set-off bidding wars as the 10 IPL teams look to form a squad for the future.

Here's the list of the most expensive players in the 2022 IPL auction so far:

Most Expensive Players in IPL Auction 2022

  1. Shreyas Iyer, Rs 12.25 Crore - brought by Kolkata Knight Riders

  2. Harshal Patel, Rs 10.75 Crore - brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore

  3. Kagiso Rabada, Rs 9.25 Crore - brought by Punjab Kings

  4. Jason Holder, Rs 8.75 Crore - brought by Lucknow Super Giants

  5. Shimron Heymyer, Rs 8.50 Crore - brought by Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders, who were looking to buy their new leader, bought Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore from the marquee list. The former Delhi Capitals captain is so far the most expensive player.

Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals in 2020 and took the team to the final which they, unfortunately, lost to five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Despite being a very talented player, Shreyas Iyer did not have a very good IPL 2021 but KKR would be hoping that he can change their fortunes and help them win another IPL season.

Published: 12 Feb 2022,03:27 PM IST
