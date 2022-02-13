IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Make Livingstone Most Expensive Overseas Player So Far

Liam Livingstone.
Hard-hitting English batter Liam Livingstone became the first player to cross the 10 Crore mark on day 2 of the IPL Auction in Bengaluru.
Liam Livingstone was bought by Punjab Kings for 11.50 crore, which is 11.5 times his base price of 1 Crore.
Kolkata Knight was the first franchise to bid for Liam Livingstone at 1 Cr and they locked horns with Chennai Super Kings, before Punjab stepped it up. CSK, KKR, Gujarat, Punjab and SRH were all very interested in the Englishman's services, but it was Ness Wadia and team who got him finally after what was the most interesting bidding war of the morning.
Livingstone became the most expensive Englishman at the IPL 2022 mega auction and joins teammate Jonny Bairstow in the Punjab team.
It is also the fourth-highest bid for an Englishman ever, behind Ben Stokes (twice) and Tymal Mills.
While Livingstone has a big reputation to keep up to having played well in T20 cricket in other places, his stints at the IPL have not been that productive as yet.
In 9 games in the IPL, Livingstone has scored 112 runs, and will be keen to change that when he gets his chance in the Punjab colours. He’s only ever played for Rajasthan Royals before this in the IPL. Livingstone left the IPL bubble and flew home citing bubble fatigue as the reason.
In 164 T20 matches, Livingstone has racked up a total of 4,095 runs at 29.04. He has slammed two centuries and 23 fifties. He has a strike rate of 144.49. His highest score in T20 cricket is 103.
He also bowls a bit of leg and off-spin as well and has a total of 79 wickets across T20s.
