IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Make Livingstone Most Expensive Overseas Player So Far

Hard-hitting English batter Liam Livingstone became the first player to cross the 10 Crore mark on day 2 of the IPL Auction in Bengaluru.

Liam Livingstone was bought by Punjab Kings for 11.50 crore, which is 11.5 times his base price of 1 Crore.

Kolkata Knight was the first franchise to bid for Liam Livingstone at 1 Cr and they locked horns with Chennai Super Kings, before Punjab stepped it up. CSK, KKR, Gujarat, Punjab and SRH were all very interested in the Englishman's services, but it was Ness Wadia and team who got him finally after what was the most interesting bidding war of the morning.