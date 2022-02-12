IPL 2022 Auction: Gujarat Titans Full Squad So Far: Pandya, Rashid, Shami And...
The Gujarat Titans are one of the two new franchises to be part of the IPL from 2022.
The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is underway in Bengaluru and one of the new franchises in the mix is from Ahmedabad. Named Gujarat Titans, the team was allowed to pick three players before the player lists for the Auction was finalised.
The CVC owned team have picked Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan for their side.
At the auction, the team's first pick was Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, who was sold for a sum of Rs 6.25 crore.
Titans have also finalised their coaching staff comprising Ashish Nehra (head coach), Gary Kirsten (mentor and batting coach) and Vikram Solanki (director of cricket). The trio has worked together for Royal Challengers Bangalore previously.
The team began the Auction with a purse of INR 52 Crore. All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
Full Squad So Far
Hardik Pandya (15 Cr)
Rashid Khan (15 Cr)
Shubman Gill (8 Cr)
Mohammad Shami (6.25 Cr)
