Watch: Wanindu Hasaranga Takes Hat-Trick vs South Africa in 2021 T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva was on fire against South Africa, picking a hat-trick for his side in Sharjah in the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup.

It is only the third hat-trick in the history of the tournament after Australia’s Brett Lee (2007) and Ireland’s Curtis Campher (2021).

Hasaranga finished the match against South Africa with figures of 3/20 from 4 overs.