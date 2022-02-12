IPL 2022 Auction: Prasidh Krishna Bags Rs 10 Crore Payday at Rajasthan Royals

Prasidh Krishna has become Rajasthan's most expensive player of the 2022 IPL auction so far, bagging a Rs 10 crore contract.

After some initial silence in the auction room when his name came up, Lucknow and Rajasthan entered a fierce bidding war for Prasidh. From his base price of Rs 1 crore, he bid reached Rs 4.6 crore within a minute.

Gujarat then entered the bidding at Rs 5.75 crore and competed with Rajasthan before Lucknow entered again and bid Rs 6.75 crore. It was between the two teams for a while and Rajasthan went up to Rs 9.50 crore, where the bid stood for a while.

Lucknow, after a brief discussion, moved it to Rs 9.75 lakh which Rajasthan upped immediately to Rs 10 crore which eventually was the final bid.