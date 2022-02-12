IPL 2022 Auction: Mumbai Indians' Full Squad
Mumbai had to pay a total of Rs 42 crore to retain four players before the auctions.
The 2022 IPL auction is now underway in Bengaluru with Mumbai Indians going in with possibly the strongest line-up of retentions with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard already part of the squad.
Retaining the four players though meant that Mumbai had to pay them a total of Rs 42 crore and started the auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore, to build the rest of their squad.
All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
Full Squad - Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma: Rs 16 crore
Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 12 crore
Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 8 crore
Kieron Pollard: Rs 6 crore
Ishan Kishan : Rs 15.25 Crore
