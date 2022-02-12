IPL 2022 Auction: DC Win Intense Bidding War With Punjab for Shardul Thakur

India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur had a base price of Rs 2 crore and was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Punjab and Delhi had quite an intense bidding war for Shardul.

For Shardul, it was Punjab and Gujarat who started off the bidding process with Delhi joining in around the time the numbers doubled for him. Gujarat and Delhi continued to test each other, with Punjab also making their presence felt as well.

Chennai joined the mix with the value above Rs 6 crore and had Delhi trying to outbid them. Punjab weren't far behind either. Soon enough, the bids crossed Rs 10 crore as CSK dropped off and left Delhi and Punjab to battle it out.

Eventually, Punjab was beaten to the signature by Delhi.