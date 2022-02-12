Ishan Kishan Becomes Most Expensive Player of 2022 IPL Auction

Ishan Kishan was one of the biggest topics of discussion in all pre-action conversations as the 23-year-old had chosen to return to the auction pool despite being offered a place in both the new IPL franchises - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

After he was released by Mumbai Indians, who elected to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, Ishan received offers from both new teams but is believed to have expected a higher salary by being part of the auction instead.

And how right he was.

Lucknow are paying KL Rahul a record sum of Rs 17 crore a season which means Marcus Stoinis will make Rs 9.2 crore and Ravi Bishnoi Rs 4 crore. At Gujarat, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan are both being paid Rs 15 crore a season and Shubman Gill will be getting Rs 8 crore. With Ishan unlikely to have been the highest-paid player in both new franchises, he was likely to fetch more in the auction than in a retention.