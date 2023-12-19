IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: 333 Players Vying for 77 Slots, Auction in Dubai Starts at 1pm IST

advertisement
The IPL auction 2024 gets underway at 1pm in Dubai.
A total of 333 players will go under the hammer, vying for the 77 slots available in the 10 teams.
Rs 2 crore is the highest base price players could enlist themselves at, with 23 players placed in the bracket.
KKR come into the auction with the most free slots (12), and Rs 32.7 crore in their auction purse.
Having traded captain Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse - of Rs 38.15 crore.
The squad sheets get finalised today but when is the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League getting underway? Well, according to reports, 22 March is when we are likely to see the opening game with the final sometime in May end.
With the General Elections also slated to take place in the same window across the country, the IPL is once again set to be played overseas.
It's time for the big 'mini' IPL auction to get the 2024 season underway and this time the action has moved to Dubai for the first time.
There's a list of 333 players who will be auctioned today but there's only a maximum of 77 slots up for grabs in the 10 IPL franchises.
Gujarat Titans enter the auction with the biggest budget at Rs 38.15 crore. They are followed closely by Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 37.85 crore) and Punjab Kings (Rs 32.2 crore). All squads must spend at least 75% of their purse during the auction. On the other end, Chennai Super Kings have the smallest auction budget at Rs 20.45 crore. However, they also have the fewest player slots to fill as they only have four.
Kolkata Knight Riders have the most vacancies to fill at 12 players. Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants aren’t far behind with 11 and 10 slots available respectively. Again, Chennai Super Kings have the least openings with four.
