IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins Becomes IPL History's Most Expensive Player

Pat Cummins has broken the bank and created a new IPL record, becoming the most expensive player in the league's history after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore.
Chennai Super Kings made the opening bid for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup-winning captain, at his base price of Rs 2 crore. There was silence in the hall for a while, before Mumbai raised their paddle and the bidding raced to Rs 3.80 crore in no time, with Mumbai.
Mumbai bowed out of the bidding at Rs 4.80 crore but RCB then entered the race, raising it to Rs 5 crore. At Rs 7.80 crore, Chennai Super Kings exited the bidding. RCB thought they had their man but Sunrisers Hyderabad raised their paddle to make it Rs 8 crore. It was between the two teams then as each refused to relent, but Sunrisers eventually made the winning bid of Rs 20.50 crore.
Cummins has participated in six IPL seasons, scoring 379 runs and taking 45 wickets in 42 games.
After being acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for an incredible 15.50 crores, he was the most expensive purchase made during the 2020 Indian Premier League auction. The 2022 season was his last season of play, during which he claimed seven wickets and scored 63 runs in five games.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
