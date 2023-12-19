IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins Becomes IPL History's Most Expensive Player

Pat Cummins has broken the bank and created a new IPL record, becoming the most expensive player in the league's history after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore.

Chennai Super Kings made the opening bid for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup-winning captain, at his base price of Rs 2 crore. There was silence in the hall for a while, before Mumbai raised their paddle and the bidding raced to Rs 3.80 crore in no time, with Mumbai.

Mumbai bowed out of the bidding at Rs 4.80 crore but RCB then entered the race, raising it to Rs 5 crore. At Rs 7.80 crore, Chennai Super Kings exited the bidding. RCB thought they had their man but Sunrisers Hyderabad raised their paddle to make it Rs 8 crore. It was between the two teams then as each refused to relent, but Sunrisers eventually made the winning bid of Rs 20.50 crore.