IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc becomes the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as Kolkata Knight Riders acquire the speedster for a record-breaking sum of Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction.

With the opening bids starting between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians for the pacer, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans entered the race as the bowler went past the 9-crore mark.

After another intense bidding war between the two franchise, the Kolkata-based franchise finally bagged the speedster.