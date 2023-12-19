IPL Auction 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Purchase Travis Head for Rs 6.80 Crore

Australian batter Travis Head has been purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 6.80 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction.
Head was instrumental to Australia winning the 2023 ODI World Cup and was the Player of the Match in both the semi-final against South Africa and the final against India. He finished the tournament with two wickets, as many fifties and a hundred to his name.
Boasting a strike rate of 146.17 in T20Is, Head also participated in three of the recently finished five-match T20I series against India, recording scores of 35 off 18, 31 off 16, and 28 off 18.
In 2016 and 2017, he was a part of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and had only made sporadic appearances in the IPL, scoring 205 runs in 10 matches across two seasons.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
