IPL Auction 2024: Uncapped Sameer Rizvi Makes Massive Rs 8.40 Crore Payday

20-year-old Sameer Rizvi has become the most expensive uncapped player of the 2024 IPL auction, having been bought by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8.40 crore.

He started at a base price of Rs 20 lakh and immediately had CSK lift their paddle for him. Gujarat Titans too joined the bidding and it went as high as Rs 7.60 crore before Gujarat exited the bidding. However, Delhi made a late entry at Rs 7.80 crore but Chennai were on a mission and bagged the player for Rs 8.40 crore.

The young Uttar Pradesh batter has been making waves in the domestic circuit of late due to his batting exploits. In the UP T20 League, he scored 455 runs in nine innings for Kanpur Superstars, including hitting two incredible centuries and the most sixes by any batter in the competition.

In this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rizvi scored 277 runs in seven innings, averaging 69.25 at a strike rate of 139.89, including two fifties. He then went on to be the leading run-getter in the U23 List A competition, where he hit 84 runs from 50 balls in the final, as Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious.