IPL Auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings Buy Shardul Thakur for Rs 4 crore

In an IPL career that began in 2015, Shardul Thakur has played for three – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Having been traded to KKR from DC last season, Thakur did not have the best of seasons, picking up 7 wickets in 11 games last year at a poor economy rate of 10.48 runs per over. Having said that, he slammed a match-winning half-century in one game, and also had to battle injuries.