IPL Auctions 2024: Punjab Trump Gujarat, Buy Harshal Patel For Rs 11.75 Crore

Harshal Patel has become the most expensive Indian buy of the 2024 IPL auction yet after being bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.75 crore.
The bidding, at his base price of Rs 2 crore, was started by Gujarat Titans, before Punjab Kings entered the bidding, and it was just the two teams who went neck and neck before Gujarat eventually bowed out.
A medium pacer who was a part of RCB since 2012, made his breakthrough during his second stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021. He took home the Purple Cap that season after taking 32 wickets in 15 games, and he then added 19 wickets in 2022.
Riding on his bowling prowess, RCB qualified for play-offs for both the seasons. Despite having a lackluster season the previous year, picking up 14 wickets in 13 games, Patel is still expected to perform well for his new franchise.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
