IPL Auctions 2024: Punjab Trump Gujarat, Buy Harshal Patel For Rs 11.75 Crore

Harshal Patel has become the most expensive Indian buy of the 2024 IPL auction yet after being bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.75 crore.

The bidding, at his base price of Rs 2 crore, was started by Gujarat Titans, before Punjab Kings entered the bidding, and it was just the two teams who went neck and neck before Gujarat eventually bowed out.

Speaking about his big auction price, Patel said on Jio Cinema - "Every team needs an Indian fast bowler, especially those who can bowl in the death. Even though I didn’t have a great season last year, it didn’t mean I lost skills or lost confidence. I feel that if I am executing well, I can bowl in any situation."