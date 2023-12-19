IPL Auctions 2024: Punjab Trump Gujarat, Buy Harshal Patel For Rs 11.75 Crore

IPL 2024 auction: Harshal Patel has been bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.75 crore.
(Photo: BCCI)
Harshal Patel has become the most expensive Indian buy of the 2024 IPL auction yet after being bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.75 crore.
The bidding, at his base price of Rs 2 crore, was started by Gujarat Titans, before Punjab Kings entered the bidding, and it was just the two teams who went neck and neck before Gujarat eventually bowed out.
Speaking about his big auction price, Patel said on Jio Cinema - "Every team needs an Indian fast bowler, especially those who can bowl in the death. Even though I didn’t have a great season last year, it didn’t mean I lost skills or lost confidence. I feel that if I am executing well, I can bowl in any situation."
He also shared his excitement at playing alonside a lot of the Punjab players who he faced in the past. "It feels really nice. A lot of these guys especially the fast bowlers, I really rate them very highly. With Kagiso Rabada, I have played for 2-3 years in Delhi and enjoy a great relationship with him. Obviously, with Shikhar bhai, I enjoy a great relationship. So, hopefully, we’ll play good cricket and overcome the title drought," he said.
A medium pacer who was a part of RCB since 2012, made his breakthrough during his second stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021. He took home the Purple Cap that season after taking 32 wickets in 15 games, and he then added 19 wickets in 2022.
Riding on his bowling prowess, RCB qualified for play-offs for both the seasons. Despite having a lackluster season the previous year, picking up 14 wickets in 13 games, Patel is still expected to perform well for his new franchise.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
