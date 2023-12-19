IPL Auction 2024: Azmatullah Omarzai Goes to Gujarat Titans for Base Price

Omarzai is a reliable all-rounder with a penchant for aggressive batting and handy off-spin. His versatility makes him a valuable addition, as evidenced by his performances in the shortest format of the game - in 24 T20Is thus far, the 23-year-old has amassed 185 runs and claimed 11 wickets.

The young Afghan also had an incredible World Cup, taking seven wickets and scoring 353 runs at an average of 70 and strike rate of 97.