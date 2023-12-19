IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins Becomes IPL's Most Expensive Player, For One Hour

Cummins has participated in six IPL seasons so far, scoring 379 runs and taking 45 wickets in 42 games.

"That’s a really high price. Rs 20 crores wasn’t expected," said former Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble on JioCinema's broadcast. "SRH is perhaps looking for a captain and that could be the reason why we see the desperation to get in. Perhaps RCB were also looking at a long-term captain," he added.

After being acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for an incredible 15.50 crores, he was the most expensive purchase made during the 2020 Indian Premier League auction. The 2022 season was his last season of play, during which he claimed seven wickets and scored 63 runs in five games.

"The player that Pat Cummins is and considering the last year-and-a-half that he has had, both with leadership and as a bowler with the World Test Championship winning side, retaining the Ashes in England during the English summer and then leading the Australian ODI team to another ODI World Cup," said former KKR coach Eoin Morgan.

"Recent form and confidence is a huge contributing factor. It’s also a demand-supply issue. There are quite a few teams looking for leadership roles to be fulfilled not only as captain but also in the changing room. So Pat Cummins thoroughly justifies his price tag," he added.