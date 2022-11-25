Superfoods For a Healthier Lifestyle: Include These Non-Desi Food In Your Diet

We love our desi food, but both our palate and body from time to time crave for something different and unusual.

So while it is advisable to stick to locally available, regular, and indigenous ingredients as a mainstay for everyday food preparation, simply because it is practical, wallet friendly, as well as good for our systems, experimenting sometimes with some exotic foods (availability and wallet permitting) can actually help whip up some excitement in our dulled palate, and get some fun back in eating.

The lesson here is that there’s no harm in trying out new foods as long as they are healthy and packed with nutrition. After all, eating a variety is one of the first and most important rules of eating tight.

Here are six non-desi super healthy foods that you can include in your diet.