5 Foods That Will Protect You From the Harmful Effects of Pollution

Foods that can protect you from pollution
(Image: iStock)
After Diwali, all of us experience air pollution, especially the residents of Delhi-NCR. Even weeks after Diwali celebrations, Delhi-NCR continues to reel from poor air quality, thus the residents are experiencing the harmful effects of air pollution.
Air pollution can have a long-term effect on people, especially people with sinusitis, asthma, and breathing problems. We can't stop breathing, but a few dietary changes and the use of indoor air filters can help tackle the effects of air pollution. It is advised that people with low immunity, especially children and the elderly, should include these foods in their diet.
Here are the five foods that can protect you from detrimental health hazards due to poor air quality.
Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, spinach, and cabbage can help fight the hazardous effects of air pollution since they contain a substance called sulforaphane. This substance helps eliminate benzene from the body. Benzene is found in high percentage in polluted air. Moreover, vitamin C and beta-carotene help boost immunity.
Amla is one of the most delicious, versatile, and healthy foods in the Indian diet. Indian gooseberry can be prepared in various ways and the high vitamin C content prevents cellular damage and protects from environmental toxins.
Turmeric has always been on the list of food that is healthy and has medicinal uses. It is due to the high content of curcumin, a substance responsible for the yellow colour, which is an active ingredient of turmeric and has various benefits when consumed after mixing in milk or water. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help protect the lungs and helps the body get rid of toxins as well.
Flaxseeds are rich in protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids which help fight various allergies and immune responses. Pollution can cause various allergic reactions thus flaxseeds can prevent the onset of these allergies. They are also high in phytoestrogen compounds that cut out the effect of smog.
Fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that can help fight inflammation in the brain and reduces the risk of heart diseases like arrhythmia, heart failure, and heart attack. Omega-3 in fish can also protect the brain from neurotoxins like lead and mercury which are found in polluted air.
