5 Diwali Snack Recipes to Include in the Menu
People celebrating Diwali can try these easy and tasty snack recipes at home.
Diwali is around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate it with zest and enthusiasm with our friends and family. Diwali, also known as Deepavali is celebrated for the victory of light over darkness. People celebrating Diwali perform Laxmi Puja, light Diyas and candles, and exchange sweets and gifts on this day.
Diwali is a celebration that involves lots of food and snacks since people organize various parties and get-togethers for their friends and families. Therefore, we are here with 5 easy snack recipes for Diwali that will make your preparations quick.
1. Murukku
People who wish to make Kara Murukku as a part of their snack menu can follow the instructions. Here are the ingredients you will need:
1 cup rice flour
1 Tablespoon melted butter
1 tablespoon red chilli powder
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Hing
water
salt
oil
Add all the ingredients mentioned above in a mixing bowl (except oil and water). Then make a soft, non-sticky dough and convert it into a cylindrical dough. Then fix the flower plate into the press.
Apply oil on the insides and fill it with dough. Press to check and see. Press in 2-3 ladles to get it ready. Heat oil in a Kadhai and add 4-5 murukkus to the preheated oil. Deep fry them for a minute and then clip them over.
Flip over and deep fry until golden brown on both sides. You can then store the murukkus in an air-tight container.
2. Mysore Bonda
If you enjoy eating hot, crispy, and spongy Vadas, you can prepare them in little time.
half cup whole urad dal
curry leaves
whole pepper
2 tablespoon coconut
Rice flour
Hing
Oil
Soak urad dal for 2 hrs. Then grind it by adding water little by little to form a fluffy batter. Then chop green chilies, curry leaves, coconut pieces, pepper, and rice flour to make it crispy. Mix it well and heat the oil in a Kadhai or pan. You can now make small balls and drop them in the heated oil. Make sure to apply oil on your hands so that the batter does not stick to your hands.
Then deep fry the balls on a medium flame until they are golden brown and you can serve them hot with coconut chutney.
3. Bread Pakoda
Bread Slices
Besan flour
Rice flour
Ginger garlic paste
Red chilli powder
cooking soda
salt
Oil
Mix rice flour and Besan in a mixing bowl and add red chili powder, ginger garlic paste, and salt and whisk it well to form a batter. Make sure to make a medium-run batter and then set it aside.
Now trim the edges of the bread slices and cut them diagonally in the shape of triangles. Now add cooking soda to the batter. Now dip the triangle slices in the batter until both sides are covered with the batter.
Heat the oil in a pan and add the bread slices, turn over and cook on both sides until they turn golden. Cook them on a low medium flame and then drain the extra oil with the tissue and serve the bread pakoda hot.
4. Poha Vada
Thin poha)
Rice flour
Curd
Finely chopped onion
Jeera
Finely chopped ginger
Finely chopped green chillies
Finely chopped coriander leaves
Curry leaves finely chopped
Red chilli powder
salt
water
Rinse the poha well and then drain the water completely. Thin pOha can just be washed while the thick poha needs to be soaked for a few minutes. Then add all the ingredients as mentioned above except oil in a bowl to form a thick paste.
Keep adding water little by little to avoid making the mixture too dry. The mixture should be moist. Now make small lemon-sized balls and flatten them. Then drop them in the heated oil in a pan or Kadhai and fry them on a medium flame until golden brown.
5. Mathri
Refined flour
Whole wheat flour
Carom seeds
Black pepper crushed
Dry fenugreek leaves crushed
Cumin seeds
Asafoetida
1 pinch baking soda
Salt to taste
Add a few ground spices like turmeric powder, red chilli powder and garam masala powder. Then add all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl and then add little hot ghee or oil for moyan which ensures the Mathri is crispy.
The flour mixture should be pressed and should hold shape. then add hot water to the mixture to make a tight and stiff dough. Then roll them in equal portions and flatten them ensuring there are few cracks. Cracks ensures that ensure Mathri have been prepared well.
then deep fry the Mathris in preheated oil on a medium flame so that they do not remain uncooked from the inside.
