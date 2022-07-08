Bakra Eid 2022: 5 Traditional Recipes for Eid-ul-Adha
Make sure to prepare these easy and quick recipes on Bakra Eid.
It’s Eid time again and a time to enjoy yourself with family, friends, and close ones. For people who celebrate Bakra Eid, they have to prepare various dishes for family get-togethers. The festival involves cooking up a storm and eating a three-course meal together.
Muslims believe to follow a ritual in which they use the sacrificial lamb’s meat in the food and share the dish amongst family, friends, and the needy. Here is a list of 5 traditional and yummy dishes that you can enjoy this Eid-ul-Adha.
Make sure to follow the steps carefully and you can upload the photos and recipes with your social media family as well.
1. Sheer Khurma
Sheer Khurma is an authentic and traditional dish made on Eid. It is a new version of vermicelli pudding prepared for Eid festivities. 'Sheer' is a Persian word used for milk and 'khurma' is another word for dates.
First, you will have to add some ghee to the heated pan.
Then add almonds, pistachios, and raisins and sauté them well.
Then take another pan, add some ghee, and roast the vermicelli.
Then keep a utensil full of milk until it thickens and add sugar as per your preference.
Now add the dry fruits and vermicelli along with a few dates and saffron.
Cook it until it thickens and add cardamom as well.
You can keep it in the refrigerator for a few hours and serve it chilled.
2. Awadhi Mutton Biryani
This dish is known to have originated in India during the Mughal period and has continued to rule our hearts till now. The aroma of this princely mutton biryani that is cooked in the royal Awadhi style is perfect for your dinner on Eid.
Dry roast all the spices in a pan (Cinnamon, cloves, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds, pepper, star anise, mace, brown cardamon and green cardamom)
After roasting them, grind them finely.
Add ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, and chilli powder for marination.
Add cashew paste, garam masala, and curd as well.
Cover it with the lid and store it in the refrigerator for an hour.
After the meat comes to room temperature, season the meat with salt.
Now, grease the handi with some ghee and oil and transfer the marinated meat to the handi.
Stir and cook the meat for a few minutes.
Cover with the lid and simmer it for half an hour.
Layer the mutton with cooked rice, and add a little saffron induced milk over it.
Add a little salt, garam masala, roasted onions and ghee over it.
Cover the handi with the lid and weight it down with something heavy.
Make sure the flame is low.
Cook for about half an hour and serve hot.
3. Mutton Seekh Kebab
Any Eid party is incomplete without the kebabs. Kebabs can be served as delicious appetizers to kick-start the party. Nothing is better than some hot, grilled or roasted seekh kebabs. Kebabs are made from minced mutton and chicken meat. Here are the steps to prepare the dish:
Take a bowl and mix together the mutton mince and the chicken mince, mix them with your hands evenly.
Add ginger-garlic paste, onion paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, powdered pepper, dried mango powder, saunth, oil, cashew paste, and cream to the minced mixture.
Add little chickpea flour and egg yolk to bind the mixture and mix it well.
Add salt to taste. Then cover the mixture and keep them in the fridge for 1 hour.
Skewer the kebabs onto oiled skewers. Grill or roast the kebabs till they become brown from the outside. Make sure to keep oiling the outer layer with oil while grilling.
After the kebabs are ready, garnish them with onion rings, fresh coriander leaves and lemon wedges. Serve hot.
4. Mix Fruit Rice – Firni
Fruit rice firni is a delicious milk-based dish with rice in it. This creamy, thick recipe can be a great dessert option for your Eid party. It has a thick texture that melts in your mouth. It is a simple recipe with chopped dry fruits and fresh fruit. Here are the steps to prepare the dish:
Take a pan and heat milk until it comes to a boil, and then simmer.
Add the rice and keep stirring continuously to prevent lumps.
Add sugar and keep stirring until it thickens.
Now mix in the chopped dry fruits.
You can pour the mixture into the serving glasses.
Garnish your firni with chopped dry fruits, fruits, and crushed cardamom.
Refrigerate for 2-3 hours and serve chilled
5. Tabbouleh Salad
It is one of the healthiest recipes that you can serve for your Eid Party. It can be a great snack or salad for the dinner. It is the perfect dish for you if you are a health freak and do not want to binge eat on Eid.
Soak the bulgar wheat (daliya) in water for about an hour and squeeze all the water out.
Now you will have to put the wheat in a salad bowl.
Add the parsley, onion, and mint leaves. You can season the salad with salt, pepper, and mint leaves.
Add olive oil and lime juice to enhance the taste and mix them well. Top with olives and serve cold.
