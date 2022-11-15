List of Foods to Prevent or Reduce Joint Pain

Prevention is better than cure and we all agree to this. There are few diseases and health concerns for which cases prevention is the only cure because of once a person begins to experience a few signs and symptoms of certain problems, it might be for a lifetime.

Weak bones and muscles are a common problem among elders and it can start affecting the person as soon as 25 years of age. Weak joints or joint pain can also be the result of weak bones and muscles. A few dietary and lifestyle changes can support strong bones and joints.

Including food items in your daily diet can have a big impact on the health and longevity of your joints. Here is a list of food items that will help build bone density, strengthen connective tissue and reduce inflammation to preserve your joints.