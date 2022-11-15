List of Foods to Prevent or Reduce Joint Pain
Joint pain can be a common problem among elders but it can affect anyone with weak bones and muscles.
Prevention is better than cure and we all agree to this. There are few diseases and health concerns for which cases prevention is the only cure because of once a person begins to experience a few signs and symptoms of certain problems, it might be for a lifetime.
Weak bones and muscles are a common problem among elders and it can start affecting the person as soon as 25 years of age. Weak joints or joint pain can also be the result of weak bones and muscles. A few dietary and lifestyle changes can support strong bones and joints.
Including food items in your daily diet can have a big impact on the health and longevity of your joints. Here is a list of food items that will help build bone density, strengthen connective tissue and reduce inflammation to preserve your joints.
List of Foods For Joint Pain
Omega-3 fatty acids are great for the human body and they are referred to as polyunsaturated fatty acids. These nutrients help reduce inflammatory proteins in the body that thus result in lesser inflammation around the joints reducing joint pain. They have the potential to protect you against poor brain function, heart disease, diabetes, and other illnesses. Omega-3 can be found in tuna, salmon, trout, halibut, and sardines.
Olive oil is rarely used in the Indian Kitchen but there are various reasons to replace refined, sunflower, or vegetable oil with olive oil. This oil can help reduce inflammation. Always choose extra virgin olive oil instead of processed one. It is rich in healthy fats and omega-3.
Nuts and seeds can also prevent the painful experience while walking or having difficulty sitting on the floor. They are rich in Omega-3s and handful of walnuts, almonds, flax seeds, chia seeds or pine nuts can help fight against inflamed joints and connective tissue.
High-protein beans and lentils are rich sources of fiber and essential minerals. They contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help keep inflamed joints and muscles at bay during winter. Black beans, lentils, chickpeas, pinto beans, and soybeans can be included in your diet so that the flavonoids called anthocyanins can have magical effects on your joints.
Garlic, onions, ginger and turmeric are the roots of plants that have anti-inflammatory properties and these food items have proved to reduce the symptoms of arthritis as well thus they can be beneficial for joint pain.
Dark chocolate is another source of strength for the joints since they have anti-inflammatory properties. Cocoa contains antioxidants that can fight insulin resistance and inflammation thus keeping the joint pain far far away from you.
