Dear Men, Your Food & Nutrition Habits Affect Sexual & Reproductive Health

"When we say 'reproductive health' what we intend to touch upon is both the erectile dysfunction,as well as their fertility potential," says Dr Kannan R Nair, Clinical Professor, Urology and Renal Transplantation, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

He also says that "in order to have the optimal level of these aspects, men should lead a healthy lifestyle maintaining physical, mental, and social health. Following regular exercise, healthy diet, and getting good sleep is key for optimum reproductive health."