It’s Pollution Time: Modify Your Menu & Add These Recipes To Stay Healthy

Apple

You must get apple power for your lungs. They help reduce wheezing, thanks to the high quantities of quercetin and khellin (both flavonoids) which help open up the stuffed airways and have strong anti-histamine, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Pineapple

The enzyme bromelin in it helps clear out the toxic debris that accumulates in the lungs and thus helps it detox naturally.

Kiwi

Loading up on vitamin C helps as it arrests and reduces the damage done to the lung tissue by environmental toxins. Kiwi is loaded with Vitamin C and also delivers multiple phytonutrients which help cut inflammation caused by allergic reactions in the respiratory system.