'Losing Lives, Losing Hope': Doctors at Gaza's Biggest Hospital Amid Blackout

"It's devastating... There's no food or fuel. Lives are being lost because there's no access to water or electricity," said a Palestinian doctor – who did not wish to be named – working at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex and central hospital in the Gaza Strip, has turned into a refugee camp and a bomb shelter, with severely injured people huddled all over in the hope that they live to see another day, the doctor said.

Gaza City, a Palestinian city in the Gaza Strip, is now under 'complete siege' amid Israeli attacks, with no food, water, or electricity – days after a 'surprise' attack by militant group Hamas rocked Israel on 7 October. The combined death toll in Israel and Palestine has crossed the 3,000 mark, with at least 1,354 killed in Gaza, AFP reported.