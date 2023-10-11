How Did The Hamas Breach The Iron Dome That Shields Israel?

On Sunday, 7 October 2023, a typical morning in Israel took a drastic turn when a sudden onslaught of rockets filled the skies.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, surprised Israel with a barrage of over 5,000 rockets in a mere 20-minute timeframe. This marked the deadliest attack on Israel in several years, compelling the country to activate its Iron Dome defence system.

But what is the Iron Dome? What are its functions? And why is it considered Israel's most advanced defense system? We explain.