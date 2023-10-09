ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict in 10 Disturbing Images

Hamas launched the largest assault on Israel in years on Saturday, 7 October, sparking retaliation.

Shohini Bose
Published
Photos
2 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Palestinian kids take religious books out of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza strip.

(Photo: PTI)

Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket from Gaza in Israel's Ashkelon.

(Photo: PTI)

Palestinian civil defence crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza strip.

(Photo: PTI)

A barrage of rockets being fired at Israel from the Gaza strip. At least 5,000 rockets were reportedly fired.

(Photo: PTI)

Rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza strip.

(Photo: PTI)

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

People look at the damage from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Israel's Tel Aviv.

(Photo: PTI)

Fire and smoke rises from a building following an Israeli air strike, in the Gaza strip.

(Photo: PTI)

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv.

(Photo: PTI)

Firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot in Ashkelon, Israel.

(Photo: PTI)

A digger removes the rubble from the police station that was overrun by Hamas, in Israel's Sderot.

(Photo: PTI)

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At least 700 Israelis, including 44 soldiers, and 493 Palestinians, including at least 78 children in Gaza, have been killed in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, according to Reuters.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the largest assault on Israel in years on Saturday, 7 October, and Israel retaliated. Nearly 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.

The attack comes amid constant tension and several wars between Israel and Palestine since the former, along with Egypt, blockaded the Gaza strip in 2007.

Also Read

'Don't Kill Me': Israeli Woman's Plea to Hamas Militants Who Kidnapped Her

'Don't Kill Me': Israeli Woman's Plea to Hamas Militants Who Kidnapped Her

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Israel   Gaza   Hamas 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×