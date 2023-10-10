'Don't Come to Gaza, One Of Us Should Live': Kin Tells Palestinian Man in Delhi

As Israeli bombings rocked the Gaza Strip on 8 October, Fahad rang up his mother and twin sister, both of whom work as professors at a university in Gaza City, to enquire about their safety.

"On 8 October, I saw that there were bombings and airstrikes near my neighbourhood. But when I called my family, they said it was not close to them. I told them to be careful, as I knew the situation was bound to escalate. They told me not to worry and said that they were safe," he said.

Even when he reached out to his friends, they assured him that they were safe. However, Fahad was afraid that his family and friends were not telling him the entire story because they felt worried for him.