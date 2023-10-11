Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gaza Strip Goes Dark After Sole Power Station Shuts Down Amid Israel's 'Seige'

Gaza Strip Goes Dark After Sole Power Station Shuts Down Amid Israel's 'Seige'

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated regions in the world, with a 2.3 million population.
The Quint
World
Published:

Palestinian civil defense crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, 8 October.

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Palestinian civil defense crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, 8 October.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The only power station in the Gaza Strip completely shut down on Wednesday, 11 October, plunging the region into darkness amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT