Gaza Strip Goes Dark After Sole Power Station Shuts Down Amid Israel's 'Seige'

Palestinian civil defense crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, 8 October.
(Photo: PTI)
The only power station in the Gaza Strip completely shut down on Wednesday, 11 October, plunging the region into darkness amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
