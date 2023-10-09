'A Missile Hit When We Were on Call': Husband of Kerala Nurse Injured in Israel

As per the latest reports, over 700 have reportedly been killed in Israel while more than 400 died in Gaza after the Palestinian group, Hamas, launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday.
Forty-seven-year-old Anand was on the phone with his wife Sheeja, who works as a caregiver in Israel's Ashkelon, a coastal city 50 km south of Tel Aviv, on the afternoon of Saturday, 7 October, when she suddenly told him: "There's a missile coming this way!"
"She [Sheeja] has been working as a home nurse for an Israeli family for the past one year. When we were on the phone on Saturday, she told me she is cleaning the older woman she cared for. Suddenly, she said that a missile was coming their way – and the phone got cut," Anand, a native of Kerala's Kannur district, told The Quint over the phone.
The sourthern coastal city of Ashkelon, where Sheeja worked, is merely 20 km from Gaza.
Anand told The Quint that Sheeja "underwent four emergency surgeries – on her leg, hand, chest, and stomach." The surgeries were performed at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.
She also had to undergo surgery on her spine, for which she was taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv. "We spoke to her briefly on Sunday [8 October] evening. The hospital authorities said they couldn't do it [the spinal surgery] in that hospital, so they said they were shifting her to another hospital in Tel Aviv."
"But since then, we have not received any updates regarding her condition. We have not been able to reach anyone," Anand said.
The Quint will continue to stay in touch with Anand – and update the article as and when he has any update about her well-being.
In an advisory to Indians in Israel, the Indian Embassy in the country asked all Indian nationals "to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities."
At the time of the attack, Sheeja, the woman she was taking care of, and her son were in the house. All three of them were injured, according to reports from Ashkelon.
Sheeja has been working in Israel as a home nurse and caregiver in Israel for the past 6-7 years. The couple, who is based in Kannur's Payyavoor, has two daughters, one of whom is a nursing student.
Her mother Sarojini told Manorama News that her daughter was planning to visit Kerala after two months. "I had a conversation with her through a video call on Saturday morning. But later, her phone was unreachable. Her friends informed us about the incident," Sarojini told the publication.
In May 2021, Soumya Santosh, a 30-year-old caregiver from Kerala's Idukki, was killed in a rocket attack in Ashkelon. Soumya's family had said she was talking to her husband on a video call when the incident took place.
Around 12,000-14,000 Indians work in Israel, mainly as caregivers, according to a report by The Indian Express. Israel as an ESNR [emigration clearance not required] country makes it a sought-after destination for job-seekers, the report explains.
