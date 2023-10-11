India’s Response to Israel-Palestine Can't Be ‘Anti-Terrorism but Pro-Netanyahu’

In our own country, all the leading lights of India’s freedom struggle supported the Palestinians’ struggle for freedom. For example, Mahatma Gandhi wrote categorially in his newspaper Harijan on 26 November 1938: “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English, or France to the French,”. He further opined: "It is wrong and inhumane to impose the Jews on the Arabs … it would be a crime against humanity to reduce the proud Arabs so that Palestine can be restored to the Jews partly or wholly as their national home.”

This does not mean the Mahatma was insensitive to the persecution of the Jews in Europe. “My sympathies are all with the Jews,” he wrote. "They have been the untouchables of Christianity. The parallel between their treatment by the Christians and the treatment of untouchables by Hindus is very close. Religious sanction has been invoked in both cases for the justification of the inhuman treatment meted out to them.”

Commenting on Hitler’s atrocities, he said, “The German persecution of the Jews seems to have no parallel in history.” Despite his sympathies for the Jews, he did not support a Zionist state in Palestine. (Zionism refers to an international movement originally for the establishment of a Jewish religious nation in Palestine and later for the support of modern Israel.)

Jawaharlal Nehru’s views on the cause of the conflict strongly echoed those of Mahatma Gandhi. In a press statement he issued in 1936, he showed brilliant scholarly insights into the subject. "[M]y reading of war-time and post-war history shows that there was a gross betrayal of the Arabs by British imperialism… All the Arabs, in Syria, Iraq, Trans-Jordan, and Palestine, smarted under this betrayal, but the position of the Arabs in Palestine was undoubtedly the worst of all. Having been promised freedom and independence repeatedly from 1915 onwards, suddenly they found themselves converted into a mandatory territory with a new burden added on – the promise of the creation of a national home for the Jews – a burden which almost made it impossible for them to realise independence.”