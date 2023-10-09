'A Missile Hit When We Were on Call': Husband of Kerala Nurse Injured in Israel

Anand told The Quint that Sheeja "underwent four emergency surgeries – on her leg, hand, chest, and stomach." The surgeries were performed at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

She also had to undergo surgery on her spine, for which she was taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv. "We spoke to her briefly on Sunday [8 October] evening. The hospital authorities said they couldn't do it [the spinal surgery] in that hospital, so they said they were shifting her to another hospital in Tel Aviv."

"But since then, we have not received any updates regarding her condition. We have not been able to reach anyone," Anand said.

