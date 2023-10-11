ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Gaza Strip Goes Dark After Sole Power Station Shuts Down Amid Israel's 'Seige'

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated regions in the world, with a 2.3 million population.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Gaza Strip Goes Dark After Sole Power Station Shuts Down Amid Israel's 'Seige'
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The only power station in the Gaza Strip completely shut down on Wednesday, 11 October, plunging the region into darkness amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Israel   Palestine   Gaza Strip 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×