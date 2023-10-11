'Airport Shut, No Way To Return, Feeling Doomed': Indians Stranded in Israel

"I saw many rockets fly past, but most of them were shot down from the sky. No rocket fell on the city," an Indian migrant worker in Tel Aviv told The Quint. "A siren usually blares for one minute and we rush down to the bunker. Then we come back up after it stops."

While Indians – like other nationalities who live in Israel – are "well-versed in the drill during a war", the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, 7 October, has led to fear, anxiety, and panic. What has followed the attack is Israel's complete siege of the Gaza Strip, causing unprecedented death and devastation.