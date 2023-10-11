'Airport Shut, No Way To Return, Feeling Doomed': Indians Stranded in Israel

At least 1,000 people in Israel and more than 830 in Gaza have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Al Jazeera reported, as the conflict entered the fifth day.
The Quint speaks to Indians who are currently stranded in Israel on how they are coping with the war.
(Image: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
"I saw many rockets fly past, but most of them were shot down from the sky. No rocket fell on the city," an Indian migrant worker in Tel Aviv told The Quint. "A siren usually blares for one minute and we rush down to the bunker. Then we come back up after it stops."
While Indians – like other nationalities who live in Israel – are "well-versed in the drill during a war", the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, 7 October, has led to fear, anxiety, and panic. What has followed the attack is Israel's complete siege of the Gaza Strip, causing unprecedented death and devastation.
"We, the Indian students here in Israel, would like to hear from the Government of India about the status of Indian citizens and what their decision is in terms of our protection," said 27-year-old Aditya Karunanithi Nivedita, an Indian student in Israel.
Aditya claimed that there are at least 300 Indian students in her university alone. Overall, there were approximately 900 Indian students studying in Israel as of January 2022, mostly at the doctoral and post-doctoral levels, as per the Indian Embassy in Israel. Since 2012, Israel has been offering post-doctoral scholarships to students from India in all fields.
Recounting the harrowing morning of Saturday, when the conflict broke out after Hamas fired close to 5,000 rockets towards Israel and launched a ground attack – Aditya had stated earlier in a purported 2.16-minute-long video being shared widely across social media:
On Tuesday, 10 October, she told The Quint that the "situation remains the same." Aditya is pursuing her research in Cancer Biology (Drug Discovery) and has been in Israel for two and a half years.
"We are a large group of Indians between two universities in Israel – the University of Haifa and Technion – Israel's Institute of Technology, both of which are situated under a hill," said 25-year-old Srishti (name changed), a PhD student of Neurobiology at the University of Haifa.
She told The Quint that she was rushed to a meeting with the president of her university, residents, and international students, after waking up to "the sound of fighter jets patrolling in the morning," and was briefed about the presence of bunkers not only within their campus but also in surrounding apartments and along the roads.
Pramila Prabhu, a 41-year-old staff nurse hailing from Karnataka who has been in Israel for the last six years, told The Quint that "living in places like Israel, Gaza, and Palestine has made us used to regular and frequent fighting."
A man looks at destruction made by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon.
"We maintain a large food supply because we have to always remain ready for war. We keep a stock of food and groceries to last us 20 days to a month to ensure we can survive in case of an emergency," she said.
Thirty-eight-year-old Avusula Raju, who is one of many Indian migrants from Telangana stranded in Tel Aviv, has been living in the capital city for over 10 years. Originally from Boduppal in Hyderabad, Raju currently works as a caretaker in a supermarket.
He said that though the Indian Embassy is in touch with him, his wife and two children back home are worried sick.
Meanwhile, Swadesh Parkipandla, President of Pravasi Mithra Labour Union in Telangana, told The Quint on 10 October that 30-60 Indian migrants from Telangana are currently stuck in Tel Aviv, the capital city of rife-stricken Israel.
The rubble of the Yassin Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, is seen at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City early on Monday, 9 October 2023. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip.
According to the Indian Embassy in Israel, there were about 15,000 Indian citizens in Israel as of January 2022, mostly caregivers employed by Israeli elders to take care of them, diamond traders, IT professionals and students.
On 7 October, the Indian Embassy in Jerusalem and the Representative Office of India in Palestine jointly issued advisories, urging Indian nationals in their respective countries to "stay alert" and to “directly contact the Office” in the event of an emergency.
Aditya, too, said that she was in touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel, while Srishti added that students were offered "helpline numbers" for "mental health support."
Fear and anxiety have not only gripped Indian nationals currently stranded in war-torn Israel but also their families back home in India.
Prabhu is also waiting to provide a positive update to her family in India. "I am here with my friends but my family – husband and two children – are back home in India. Every day, I speak to them," she said.
Meanwhile, Aditya's mother Nivedita told The Quint that she has been glued to her TV and following international news for the last four days, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.
She added that Aditya told her that the situation in her area is relatively peaceful, and that the Indian Embassy is in touch with the students.
"I understand she is trying to console me. I am scared, but can't show it to her. As a mother, I need to impart strength to her at this difficult time," Nivedita said. She requested the Indian government to "do the needful at the right time."
Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
Srishti, whose parents were hesitant about her moving to Israel in the first place, are also "extremely scared."
