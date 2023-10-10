'Don't Come to Gaza, One Of Us Should Live': Kin Tells Palestinian Man in Delhi

Fahad (name changed to protect identity), who was recently awarded a PhD degree by a New Delhi university, was all set to leave India mid-October to return home to Gaza City. He hoped to find a job and stay close to his family.
But a call from his uncle at around 10 am on Saturday, 7 October, changed his life in a flash.
"My uncle spoke to me on call asking about my well-being and preparations to return home. When I hung up, he sent me videos of Hamas leaders entering the border between Gaza and Israel. As I started watching the videos, I knew things will get escalated, as I have seen it happen before," he told The Quint.
Gaza City, a Palestinian city in the Gaza Strip, is now under Israel’s ‘complete siege’ with no food, water or electricity after a ‘surprise’ attack by militant group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, 7 October, intensified the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Over 1,600 people have been killed so far, including 900 Israelis and nearly 770 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.
The 30-something PhD graduate last spoke to his family on 9 October, when they pleaded with him not to return home.
"Don't come back to Gaza. If we die, let at least someone from our family survive," his mother told him over the phone.
Since then, Fahad has been trying to get in touch with his family. For over 24 hours now, he has been worried about their safety, while at the same time battling anxiety over his uncertain future in India.
'In a Helpless State'
As Israeli bombings rocked the Gaza Strip on 8 October, Fahad rang up his mother and twin sister, both of whom work as professors at a university in Gaza City, to enquire about their safety.
"On 8 October, I saw that there were bombings and airstrikes near my neighbourhood. But when I called my family, they said it was not close to them. I told them to be careful, as I knew the situation was bound to escalate. They told me not to worry and said that they were safe," he said.
Even when he reached out to his friends, they assured him that they were safe. However, Fahad was afraid that his family and friends were not telling him the entire story because they felt worried for him.
"No one will tell you what is actually happening since you are so far away and they don't wish to scare you. I know my family is saying all if well just to boost my morale. They know I feel scared and helpless," Fahad told The Quint.
Since he heard the news, Fahad said he was feeling disturbed and uneasy.
"I don’t sleep properly at night because I keep following the news and listening to the radio to know what's happening back home. I haven't had time to even cook a meal for myself because every bit of information and every minute is crucial. I fear what will happen to my family," he said.
'Visa Expires End of Month, Where Will I Go?'
With the Israel-Palestine conflict, Fahad's future is uncertain, as his student visa expires at the end of the month.
"I was extremely excited to go back to Gaza and find a job as a teacher. But now my degree is meaningless. Israel bombed the two main universities in the city. Where will I get a job? What will I do? I don't have a backup plan," he told The Quint.
Even if he wanted to move to another country, he claimed that it would be difficult for him as a Palestinian.
"With a war taking place back home, it will be difficult for me to secure a visa anywhere else because no country will take you. All of them will see us (Palestinians) as attackers and not victims. This is my belief, but I might be wrong too," Fahad claimed.
"During COVID, similar escalations took place. But this is the toughest experience," he said. He believed that it was "civilians" who bore the brunt of such conflicts.
“Who suffers in every war? Civilians. End of the day, it is us who die. Whether it's from Israel's side or Palestine's. What we need to understand is that war and hatred is not the solution … Hatred will lead us nowhere,” he told The Quint.
Despite his family forcing him to stay back and not return to Gaza, the PhD graduate is firm in his decision to return.
"At this time, I don’t care about my safety. God forbid, if something terrible happens to my family, I will be the only one alive. Imagine my situation then. I would much rather take the risk, go be with them, and face the consequences," Fahad said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)