Oscars 2023 | From MM Keeravani to Daniel Kwan, Here's South Asia's Massive Haul

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof to dream big and dreams do come true," said a teary-eyed Michelle Yeoh in her acceptance award at the 95th Academy Awards.

Yeoh not only won the Best Actress award for her phenomenal performance in the sci-fi fiction Everything Everywhere All At Once, but also created history as she became the first-ever Asian woman to be honoured with the award.

Michelle Yeoh, who has been vocal about the struggles faced by immigrants and people of colour in the industry gave an inspiring speech that despite setbacks, 'dreams do come true'.

In her speech, she addressed women and said, " Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime." Michelle while dedicating the award to her mother added, "(To) all the moms in the world, because they really are the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”